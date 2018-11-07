Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan would start negotiations with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailout package today (Wednesday) to avert the balance of payment crisis of the country.

A delegation of the IMF has arrived in Pakistan for the talks which would continue till November 20. In mid October, Pakistan had formally requested the IMF for a loan programme during the fund’s annual meetings in Indonesia. The current talks are aimed at reaching a staff-level agreement, which would be submitted to the IMF’s executive board for consideration.

The IMF programme will require six to eight weeks for approval after things settle in the talks, according to an official of ministry of finance. He further said that government would present Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) to IMF. The MEFP indicates the government’s policies to bring reforms and other measures to stabilize the economic situation of the country. He informed that government has not decided yet about the volume of loan package from the Fund but he hinted it would be around $9 to $12 billion.

Pakistan would brief the IMF about its measures to control the widening current account deficit and budget deficit. It would also inform the delegation about tax collection of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its drive to broaden the tax base of the country. Similarly, the government would brief the visiting delegation about its plan to build the foreign exchange reserves of the country.

During the talks, the government would inform the Fund about its privatisation policy. The Cabinet Committee on Privatization had recently decided to delist Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), PIA, Pakistan Railways, Utility Stores Corporation, National Highway Authority (NHA) and CAA from the privatization list. During the previous talks, the IMF continuously emphasized the government to privatize the PIA and PSM, as they are adding hundreds of billions of rupees losses every year. The PTI led government has approved to privatize SME Bank Ltd, First Women Bank Ltd, Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, Lakhra Coal Development Company and Services International Hotel, Lahore. The government also gave the go-ahead to Privatization Division to undertake the process for privatisation of newly established 1233 MW Balloki Power Plant and the 1230 MW Haveli Bahadur Power Plant.

The government would share its plan to control the soaring circular debt of the country, which has gone beyond Rs1.2 trillion. Pakistan’s government had increased the electricity tariff by Rs1.27 per unit to reduce the circular debt. Similarly, the government had enhanced the gas prices by up to 143 percent.

The Fund would be informed that SBP had also devalued the currency by Rs10 to Rs134 against a US dollar.

The IMF team, which had visited Pakistan from September 27-October 4, 2018, had welcomed the policy measures implemented since last December. The IMF had asked that additional decisive policy action, anchored in a comprehensive strategy, and significant external financing will be needed in the near term. Policies should include more exchange rate flexibility and monetary policy tightening, further fiscal adjustment anchored in a medium-term consolidation strategy, and strengthening the performance of key public enterprises together with further increases in gas and power tariffs. Together, these steps would help reduce current account pressures and improve debt sustainability.