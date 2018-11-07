Share:

ABU DHABI - Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed insists his team can end an 11-match losing run to New Zealand when the two sides meet in the first one-day international in Abu Dhabi today (Wednesday).

Pakistan crushed New Zealand 3-0 in the preceding Twenty20 series on Sunday -- their second whitewash in a week following a romp over Australia, also in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. But Sarfraz, part of the team in the last 11 one-day internationals all of which Pakistan lost, want to finally win against New Zealand. “It’s important to break that losing streak and we need to bring improvement in our performance in one-day internationals,” said Sarfraz on Tuesday.

Pakistan lost the last two matches in a 3-2 series defeat in United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2014, before losing 2-0 in 2015, 2-0 in 2016 and 5-0 in January 2018 -- all in New Zealand. “If you look at our losses most of them were in New Zealand where conditions were different and we lost due to top order failure where we need to improve,” said Sarfraz.

Sarfraz said a tough opponent in New Zealand - ranked third to Pakistan’s fifth in one-day standings -- will help the team build for next year’s World Cup in England. “New Zealand is a good team of this format but we have momentum of the Twenty20 series so we must win this series and that will help towards building towards the World Cup,” said Sarfraz.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played down the winning streak against Pakistan, saying it will be a new series. “It’s a new series and a fresh start,” said Williamson. “I guess it’s a nice statistic to have but at the end of the day, come tomorrow, it’s a new series.” Williamson praised Pakistan as a limited over side. “They are always a strong side and no matter the format,” said Williamson. “They have a lot of depth. We simply know they have been here for some time and they know these conditions and they have had lots of success. “We are in here for a tough battle.”

A reality check eight months ahead of the World Cup might serve as a blessing in disguise. It gives Pakistan a chance to identify key areas and had it come closer to the tournament, it would have left them with little options. Pakistan need to identify their third seamer, especially with Mohammad Amir going off the boil. Hasan Ali and the impressive Shaheen Afridi will start and the think-tank will once again bank on Junaid Khan to produce the goods.

Another thing that’ll worry Sarfraz Ahmed and Co. will be the form of Fakhar Zaman. The opener averages just 20.40 in the UAE since making his debut and has struggled to get going in the limited-overs format of late. In his last three ODIs, he’s scored just one run and the management will be well aware that an in-form Zaman is crucial for Pakistan’s chances.

New Zealand too come into the series with their own set of challenges. The cricketing break left them a touch rusty in the preceding T20I series but they left the series with more questions than the momentum they would have hoped to gain. Pakistan’s spinners managed to strangle the New Zealand middle order with ease and they need to find some quick fixes to this issue. But they’ll be buoyed by the return of Tom Latham, especially after the way Glenn Phillips struggled in the T20s. Trent Boult will join forces with Tim Southee to form a potent bowling attack while a lot will depend on how the likes of Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and others perform.

Both teams are searching for answers. Pakistan have 13 ODIs to do it while New Zealand have 14. Time to experiment is now but will the teams risk a few losses to identify the ideal combination? The highest score at the venue this year is 258. The pitch has something for the bowlers, producing thrillers, as teams have struggled to chase. There were quite a few close games at the venue during the Asia Cup and the trend is set to continue.

While Pakistan have a fully fit squad to choose from, New Zealand have lost Corey Anderson to a heel injury. They are also sweating over the fitness of Todd Astle who is struggling with a knee niggle. Ajaz Patel has been added to the squad as cover.

PAKISTAN: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari.

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, George Worker.