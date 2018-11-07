Pakistan offers to multiply efforts for US-Taliban talks

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tuesday offered the United States to multiply efforts to engage Taliban for talks with Washington as Islamabad hoped to escape further action by the Financial Action Task Force, official sources said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan and the US agreed to engage Taliban in talks for peace in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Alice Wells, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, visited Islamabad for talks. She called on Finance Minister Asad Umar and held delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Officials said the two sides discussed possible talks with the Taliban and Pakistan’s steps to avert severe sanctions by the FATF.

The Force had placed Pakistan on grey list during FATF Plenary in Paris in June for not acting against terror financing on its soil. The United States, Britain, Germany and France voted in favour of placing Pakistan on grey list during FATF meeting while Pakistan’s closest allies Turkey, China and Saudi Arabia also backed them. Then caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar and senior officials of the financial monitoring unit were in Paris to defend Pakistan.

Pakistan took steps in keeping with FATF regulations. On June 20, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan issued the Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Regulations 2018, in compliance with FATF recommendations.

On June 8, Pakistan’s National Security Committee also reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate with FATF in its fight against terrorist financing and money laundering.

The FATF was an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

One official said: “There is a consensus that talks with the Taliban would ensure peace. The US has asked Pakistan to step up efforts for a result-oriented dialogue with the militants.”

Another official said Pakistan told the US that it does not control the Taliban but can urge them to come to the negotiation table. “We have made it clear to them that we have no control over the Taliban. However, we can use our influence to bring them to the talks table. This (such efforts) is on for several years. Pakistan believes there is no permanent solution except a dialogue,” he said.

Regarding the FATF, he said, Pakistan had complied with the FATF demands so it expected to slowly return from the ‘grey list.’ “We shared the actions we took against the terror financing,” the official said.

A foreign ministry statement said the delegation-level talks were led by Aftab Khokher, Additional Secretary (Americas), from the Pakistan side. Senior officials from Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defence also attended the meeting.

A foreign ministry statement said the meeting took stock of the understanding reached between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to rebuild the relationship based on mutual trust and respect. Pakistani side emphasized the need to diversify the relationship with particular focus on enhanced economic and trade cooperation and people to people contacts.

“Evolving regional situation and peace and stability in Afghanistan were also discussed. The US delegation appreciated the need to strengthen the bilateral relationship with Pakistan which was an important country of the region,” the statement said.

The two sides agreed to continue efforts to promote the shared objectives of peace and stability in the region and diversify bilateral relationship, it said.

A separate statement said Finance Minister Asad Umar and Alice Wells discussed the current state of Pak-US relations with focus on economic cooperation. “The overall security situation in the region also came under discussion,” it said.

“Finance Minister said that such visits contribute to enhancing understanding of each other’s point of view on issues of bilateral significance. He shared with Alice Wells the vision of the PTI (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) government to bring about changes in the economic landscape of the country.”

It added: “Alice Wells apprised the Minister of the US efforts for regional security and emphasized the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in that regard. Matters related to international cooperation to curb terror financing also came under discussion. The Finance Minister said that Pakistan had made huge strides against terrorism in the recent years and it will continue to take all possible steps to root out terror financing and money laundering.”

Qureshi, Cautain discuss regional issues

Foreign Minister Qureshi held a meeting with Ambassador of the European Union Jean-François Cautain at the Foreign Office yesterday. The two sides discussed a wide range of regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction at the positive growth in Pakistan-EU relations, said a foreign ministry statement.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the government’s people-centric reform agenda to bring improvement in wide range of areas, including health, education, agriculture, tourism, human rights, national security and eliminating corruption.

He stressed upon the need for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation, in particular to take full benefit of GSP Plus Scheme, which was in positive synergy with the government’s own social agenda.

The Foreign Minister also appreciated the role of Pakistani Diaspora in EU countries in promoting bilateral ties and people-to-people contacts, and highlighted that the current government had, for the first time, granted electronic voting rights to overseas Pakistanis in October 2018 by-elections.

On regional situation, the Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan’s efforts in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan. The Ambassador informed that the EU High Representative would be looking forward to interacting with the Foreign Minister during the forthcoming Geneva conference on Afghanistan later this month.

Referring to the findings of the reports of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and UK’s All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group on human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Minister urged the EU to uphold its highest standards of human rights by addressing the situation.

He commended the recent ruling of the European Court of Human Rights on maintaining a balance between the right to freedom of expression and inciting of sentiments of others.

The Ambassador assured European Union’s full support to the government in enhancing bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

Pakistan offers to multiply efforts for US-Taliban talks