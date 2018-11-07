Share:

The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), during the ongoing special campaign in educational institutions, sealed 16 canteens of public and private schools. The teams also served warning notices on 346 and penalised 17 food business operators (FBOs) in a daylong operation. Out of 16, the PFA sealed four canteens in Rawalpindi and six each in Lahore and Multan regions. Director General Food Authority Muhammad Usman paid visits to Divisional Public School (DPS) and Lahore Grammar School (LGS) to inspect the food quality and standards at canteens. The PFA sealed LGS’s canteen and imposed fine on four canteens of DPS over non-compliance of authority’s instructions.