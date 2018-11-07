Share:

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) impounded 11,326 suspected and 1,350 unregistered vehicles during the current week. PHP sources said that the teams impounded 1358 unregistered vehicles, 5978 vehicles under Section 134, 5281 under Section 115 and 67 vehicles under Section 550. The PHP teams removed 499 temporary encroachments and rendered 27 medical and 2978 general helps to the road-users. Also, the PHP recovered five children namely Muhammad Zohaib, Shahzad, Hamza, Musafar Shah and Adnan Altaf and reunited them with their parents.