ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would organise a two-day international conference on the eve of upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

It was agreed in a meeting between the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri. It was decided that the religious scholars from across the world would be invited to take part in the conference that would be held on the topic of Khatam-e-Nabowat (PBUH).

The Prime Minister further directed the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs to celebrate the upcoming birthday of the Holy Prophet PBUH with religious zeal and fervour across the country.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri briefed the premier about ongoing situation in the backdrop of recent sit-ins staged by the religious parties. The Prime Minister has assured that he would remain be in touch with religious scholar.

“We want to present the soft and peaceful image of our religion before the world”, Prime Minister said, adding: “Transferring the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his Uswah Hussana to the young generations is a responsibility of the state.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for consultations with Ulema and religious segments of the society for paving a way forward for the formation of the State of Madina.

Later in a press note issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, it was stated that the Imam-e-Kaba, Vice Chancellor of Al-Azhar University and religious scholars from Syria Iraq and other Islamic countries would participate in the International Conference, which is going to be held on this Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday celebrations of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are expected to be observed on November 20-21 this year.