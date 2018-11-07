Share:

LAHORE - Former Davis Cupper and Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) secretary Rashid Malik has said that the association is unearthing fresh talent under ITF’s Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) programme. Malik told The Nation that under the JTI programme, they are going to schools of far-flung areas of Punjab to find fresh talent. “Recently, we visited schools of Sargodha, Bhalwal and Gujranwala, where we distributed free rackets and announced free of cost facilities for the youngsters while in next phase, we’ll move to Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal and other districts of the province. “Unfortunately, we lack government’s support as we direly need finances to achieve the JTI task. If government provides us funds, we’ll unearth talented players and transform them into champions. PM Imran Khan, who himself is a sportsman, must look into this matter and provide us funds and assistance to achieve this grand task.” Malik also thanked Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain for extending his all-out support for taking care of all the junior players. “Besides Rafum Group, I am also grateful to Haider Ismail from New Jersey, who is a recreational tennis player and supporter in Pakistan, for donating rackets to PLTA and contributing for junior tennis events. I hope more sponsors will come forward to support tennis.”