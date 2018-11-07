Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday constituted an advisory committee to spruce up the governance of his government at various tiers.

The committee with the nomenclature of Advisory Committee for Good Governance would function under the head of central secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Arshid Dad with members Naeemul Haq, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs, Ejaz Chaudhry and Rabia Zia, while Ejaz Minhas will act as the secretary to the committee.

The committee will monitor the working of various departments and ministries with special focus on the performance of the party leaders holding public offices.

The committee would directly report to the Prime Minister and would interact with the public office holders at both provincial and federal level to seek information on various matters necessary to prepare a report as to how things could be improved.