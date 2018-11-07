Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday has directed the Punjab government to prepare a compensation package for all those whose property was damaged or destroyed during the violent protests by the workers and supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

Imran Khan had taken strict notice of the vandalism that occurred in wake of the sit-in. He has also ordered the concerned authorities to compensate for the loss of the people.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary had already said that the government is estimating the damage of the people. All the provinces have been directed to submit details in this regard, he further added.

Police has started a crackdown against the rioters for vandalizing law and order situation across the country.

According to security personnel, more than 100 suspects have been detained from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Sheikhupura and Peshawar so far.

Police official said that raids were being conducted countrywide to nab the rioters.

An action was also underway in Lahore where eight miscreants have been remanded in police custody for 14 days.