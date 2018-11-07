Share:

KARACHI - Karachi police has decided to establish a force tilled “Anti Riots Force” to handle the protesters crating law and order situation.

The decision to establish such a force has been taken followed by the three days consecutive protest erupted across the country against the Supreme Court’s decision of acquitting Aasia Bibi.

The anti-riot force will tackle riots and unlawful protests from disrupting law and order situation and will be equipped with gear riots to deal with the protests and rallies in the city.

The anti-riot force with 350 jawans will be unarmed while they will be equipped with gear riots such as batons, riot helmets, masks, teargas shells to stop stone pelting and baton-charge in protests.

The police department is likely to increase the number of jawans in the anti-riot force to 1, 000. “Soon we will have 1000 jawans in the anti-riot force,” says Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh.

He was addressing a force at a ceremony at Police Headquarters, Garden on Tuesday.

The force has been established at the zonal level and each zone will be headed by a zonal police chief deputy inspector general (DIG). The force can be deployed to deal with any emergency situation across the city.

The force has been given special training about to protect themselves and take action against those who take law in hands during protests and sit-ins. “The riot force will only have sticks, rubber bullets, shelling and water cannon,” said Additional IG Karachi. “The force has been provided with equipments for protection from stones and gas.”

The force has been divided in all three zones of the Karachi police. Each 100 personnel are from zones South and West and 150 in District East.