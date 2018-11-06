Share:

Rawalpindi-Police found the dead body of a three-day old infant from a graveyard in Dhoke Kala Khan, in the precinct of Police Station Sadiqabad here on Tuesday.

The dead body was moved to mortuary of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) by the Rescue 1122.

According to details, police, on information provided by locals, recovered a dead body of three days old baby boy from Chaudhrian graveyard in Dhoke Kala Khan.

Police moved the dead body to hospital. A case has also been registered against unknown person and begun investigation.

When contacted, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad Khizar Hayyat confirmed that police recovered dead body of infant from cemetery on information of locals.

“We are looking for the person who threw dead body of the child while packing it in a plastic shopping bag,” he said.

Case was also registered by police and further investigation is on, he said.