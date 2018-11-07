Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The recounting process of ballot papers of Pirmahal PP-123 started on Tuesday, and recounting of ballot papers of 10 polling stations out of 209 was completed.

On a petition filed by PTI runner-up candidate Sonia Ali Raza, Supreme Court had ordered recounting of the votes. PML-N MPA Pir Qutab Ali Baba himself and runner-up Sonia Ali Raza’s election agents remained present during recounting.

On the other hand, employees of computerised land record centre staged a protest demonstration and wore black armbands for their demands on Tuesday at Pirmahal. They told that for the last two years their salaries had not been increased while they had been given basic pay scale 11 in Punjab while the employees of same centre had been awarded BPS-14 in Balochistan. They demanded increase in their salaries and pay scale 14. They warned that if their demands were not accepted by Nov 26, they would be forced to go on strike.

56 religious activists released

As many as 56 religious activists arrested in recent protests were released from District Jail on Monday. The district administration withdrew detention orders of the 56 activists who were detained under section 3 of MPO for one month period during protest demonstrations held over the acquittal of blasphemy case convict Asia Bibi.

Recounting of the ballot papers of PP-123 constituency could not start on Monday as a candidate gave an application to the returning officer that she had not been informed to be present during recounting. Defeated candidate Ms Shamim Fatima had filed the objection before returning officer that she had not been informed in this regard so RO postponed the recounting process for Tuesday.

