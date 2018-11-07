Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for exchange of more business delegations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He was talking to Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malkiy, who called on him here on Tuesday.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the President underlined the close, cordial and brotherly relations that exist between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and highlighted different areas of economy where Saudi investors can invest.

The Saudi Ambassador briefed the President on two recent visits of the Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia and said that they have been very successful resulting in enhanced and multi-faceted economic cooperation between the two countries.

He appreciated the peace and stability prevalent in Pakistan and steps taken by the Government to invite foreign investors to invest in various sectors of economy.

He said that Saudi Minister for Energy will soon visit Pakistan to sign MoU on establishing an oil refinery in Pakistan, apart from finalising other major projects in which Saudi Arabia has shown interest.