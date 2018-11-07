Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Government Girls High School students staged a protest on Monday against the transfer of a teacher in Chak 689/33 GB, Pirmahal.

They locked the school gate and shouted slogans to cancel the transfer order. They said there was only one science teacher in their school but she too had been transferred to some other school. They demanded to stop her transfer order or immediate appointment of an alternate teacher. An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team led by Circle officer Ashfaq Rasool raided Kamalia city police station and caught Sub Inspector Boota red handed while he accepting bribe of Rs10,000.