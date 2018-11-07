Share:

The full-dress rehearsal of the Punjab University’s second phase of the 126th convocation will be held on Friday at in Faisal auditorium. The students of MS/MPhil, session 2014-16, will be bestowed medals and degrees and the degrees will also be awarded to those PhD scholars who had completed their degrees in February 2018. The second phase of 126th convocation will be held on November 10. Meanwhile the Punjab University Department of Examinations has rescheduled the examinations which were postponed due to law and order situation last week. The examination department has notified that BS Applied Geology 2nd Professional annual examination 2018, BFA Part-I (Painting) first year supplementary examination 2017 & annual examination 2018 and Undergraduate Diploma in Physical Education annual examination 2018 will be conducted on 19-11-18. Details are also available on www.pu.edu.pk.