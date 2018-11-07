Share:

OKARA - The Okara Railway Station has been turned into a drug-peddling and gambling den. Talking to The Nation, locals have complained about the presence of drug-peddlers and gamblers on the premises of the railway station. They have alleged that the railway police officials and other staff shelter this evil practice. They have demanded that the railway authorities take notice of it.

On the other hand, Renala Khurd City police booked Ali Farman and his accomplices for shaving the eyebrows, moustache, and head of a suspected thief in 10/1-R village. Three days back, Ali Farman and his accomplices caught suspected thief Muzammil. They shaved his eyebrows, moustache, and head and uploaded it on social media. The police took notice of it and, on the orders of DPO Athar Ismail Amjad, registered a case against the suspects.

In a robbery incident, a man and his sister were deprived of Rs700,000 cash by dacoits. Rana Allah Ditta of Fatehpur Sharif and his sister Sidiqan Bibi drew Rs700,000 from Habib Bank Okara Branch. They were on the way back home when they were intercepted by two dacoits-riding a motorbike-near Depalpur Road. The dacoits deprived them of cash at gunpoint and escaped. A case was registered at A-Division police station.

New DC spells priorities for public welfare

Newly-posted Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan said in her address to the district officials in an introductory meeting with them that she would prefer solution to public problems, development of Health and Education Departments, and an end to pollution in atmosphere.

"No measure will be spared to bring an end to corruption at all levels in the district," she said, and adding that the administration would adhere to the priorities of the Punjab government and the SOPs according to the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan would be enforced everywhere. The DC directed the officers to abide by the open-door policy for visitors in their offices, and solve the problems of complainants on priority. She added: "The staff attendance in offices must be ensured. The officials must perform duties with honesty and dedication; they must achieve the targets set for their departments by the Punjab government."

On the other hand, New District Police Officer Athar Ismail said that a country whose playgrounds abounded with people observed the lowest ratio of visits to its hospitals. He stated these remarks while addressing a prize distribution ceremony organised at the culmination of a police sports event here. He said that sports grew talent in a person.

He eulogized the police personnel for participating in the sports event despite round the clock duty.

The DPO distributed awards to the police athletes who had shown excellent performance in sports. He announced to award commendatory certificates to DSP Headquarters Rao Naeem, Line Officer Noor Muhammad and Sports Secretary Head constable Liaqat Ali for excellent commencement of the events.