KARACHI - Terming China Pakistan Economic Corridor as an illusion and fake agreement, central leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Haji Lashkari Raisani Tuesday said had it been a financial game-changer for the country, Prime Minister would not have been begging for money and financial assistance from others.

“Not a single brick of CPEC has been laid so far in Balochistan and it is a fake agreement. Had there been an investment of 52 billion dollars in Pakistan under CPEC, our prime minister would not have been wandering here and there, begging for money,” Laskari Raisani said while speaking at Meet the Press Program of Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Tuesday.

On his arrival at Karachi Press Club (KPC), BNP leader was given a warm welcome by Secretary KPC Maqsood Yousufi, President Ahmed Khan Malik, Joint Secretary Naimat Khan, member GB Saeed Sarbazi and Naeem Sahotra, while senior journalist and eminent poet AH Khanzada recited his poem eulogising the martyrdom of Nawabzada Siraj Raisani who was killed in a suicide attack a few months back.

Lashkari Raisani expressed concern over growing ‘interference’ of establishment in the political process and efforts to deprive people of their resources, saying efforts were underway to reverse 18th amendment, which gives a little financial autonomy to provinces but vowed that these efforts and conspiracies would be resisted by people of all the provinces.

“We are being told that after 18th amendment, provinces have not built their capacity but I question how much capacity building has been done by the Centre since creation of Pakistan. Who is responsible for the destruction of PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills, Wapda and Pakistan Railways which remained in the federal controlled throughout in the history,” he observed.

“Establishment and anti-democratic forces were using the tools of creating political crisis, turmoil, sit-ins and protests to derail the political process and elected governments. These objects were achieved in the country through 58(2)(b) from 1988 to 2010 which was introduced by General Zia-ul-Haq,” he claimed.

Demanding federal government to give Gwadar in the provincial control along with Reko diq project, he claimed that if Balochistan’s resources are given to the people of Balochistan, there would not be a single illiterate or unemployed person left in the province but deplored that Baloch people were being told that these were national resources and could not be used for the their development.

Questioning that if Balochistan’s Sardars were responsible for the backwardness of the province and turmoil, he asked as to why thousands of people were killed in Karachi and facing worst water crisis despite being situated in a province where country’s largest river Indus culminates.

“I would request Chief Justice of Pakistan to utilise billion rupees deposited in the dam fund to construct some small dams in Balochistan To a query, he said BNP leadership was closely monitoring the political situation and if the PTI government did not implement the agreement between them, they could reconsider their decision of support to the PTI.