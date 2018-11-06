Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) organized a walk here on Tuesday to raise awareness about cleanliness.

The walk started from Bank Road Saddar ended at Kashmir Road. Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer Seerat Asghar, Chief Sanitary Inspector Waris Bhatti, the students, members of the trade unions, elected members of RCB and citizens from different walks of life attended the walk.

The participants were carrying placards and banners to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said, “It is our collective responsibility to play an active role in keeping our surroundings clean. We keep our homes clean.

Similarly, we must keep the streets in front of our houses and the city clean. The city is also our home and instead of looking at others to keep our house clean we must do it ourselves.”

They called upon the citizens to take responsibility for making efforts of the civic body for cleanliness successful.

Waris Bhatti talking to APP informed that RCB, Sanitation Department Staff removed over 1374 tons garbage during last three days under its special two-week long cleanliness campaign which concluded today.

During the drive started on October 23, the workers removed garbage from residential and commercial areas falling in its jurisdiction. Parks and graveyards were also being cleaned, he added.

He said, an awareness campaign regarding cleanliness was launched and the residents were urged to play their role to keep Cantt areas clean. Pamphlets were also being distributed among traders, motorists and residents.