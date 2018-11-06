Share:

Rawalpindi-The chairmen Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Punjab Horticultural Authority (PHA) have demanded a bailout package of 297 million rupees.

The chairmen made these demands during a briefing they gave to Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood Ul Rasheed during his visit to RDA and PHA here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Director Admin and Finance RDA Rao Atif, Director Engineering Amir Rashid, Director MP&TE Jamshed Aftab, Director Land Development and Estate Management Kanza Murtaza, Director Land Use and Building Control Ali Imran, Director Architecture Shujah Ali, Senior Magistrate Ghulam Abbas Mehar and officials were also present.

Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi told the minister that the civic bodies have to pay WAPDA more than 140 million under the pretext of electricity bills. He said the civic body is facing a financial deficit, therefore the government should issue a bailout package to pull it out of crises. Similarly, Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood briefed the minister that the authority is going into huge loss after implementing the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) regarding removal of billboards from the roads. On this, the provincial minister Mian Mehmood Ul Rasheed assured the both chairmen of his full cooperation. He said RDA and PHA in collaboration with private sector should work for betterment of public and beautification of the city. He also reviewed the performance of the civic bodies. He directed the civic bodies to abolish the illegal housings societies. He said he would take up the matter of financial crises being faced by RDA and PHA with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. “We will issue bailout package to civic bodies in next four months,” he pledged. He also directed the WASA to remove the irregularities detected in collection of water bills from the consumers.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood Ul Rasheed planted a sapling in PHA Office in connection with clean and green Pakistan campaign. Tight security arrangements were made on the occasion by the police upon arrival of the minister.