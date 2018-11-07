Share:

LAHORE - Different religious parties are set to take out rallies on Friday to record their protest against acquittal of Aasia Bibi by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Leaders of Jamaat-i-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan- Noorani said in separate statements that rallies will be held to create awareness among people about blasphemy laws.

The Jamaatud Dawa, however, announced to adopt the legal procedure against Aasia’s acquittal and filing a review petition in the SC.

Leaders of religious parties said that people like Mumtaz Qadri were executed after brief and overnight court proceedings but those guilty of profanity were being released. They demanded that Aasia’s name be placed on the ECL and the Supreme Court should review her case. The JI is holding a protest in Karachi on November 9, in Lahore on November 12, in Peshawar on November 14 and in Islamabad on November 16 to record its dissatisfaction over Aasia’s acquittal.

Meanwhile, the TLP has reiterated that option of protest was open ‘if the government did not implement the five-point accord in letter and spirit.’

TLP Spokesman Pir Ijaz Ashrafi said that government was launching a crackdown on workers of the party instead of arresting those who were involved in violence during the protest.