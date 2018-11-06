Share:

LOS ANGELES-Rihanna has called for Donald Trump to stop using her music at his rallies.

The ‘Disturbia’ hitmaker was fuming when she realised the US president had been playing ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ at a rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Responding to a man, who revealed that Trump was using her music, she wrote: ‘’Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! ‘’

And the Barbados beauty is not the first person to stop Trump from using their music as Pharrell Williams’ lawyer recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump after he played ‘Happy’ at a political rally in Indiana last week, just hours after a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.The letter, which was written by attorney Howard King, stated: ‘’On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana.