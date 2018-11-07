Share:

ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court on Tuesday extended the transit remand of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif till November 10, in Ashiana Housing Scheme Corruption reference.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the accused before the Accountability Court-I Judge Arshad Malik to obtain the further transit remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s President.

During hearing, NAB official prayed the court to approve the transit remand till November 12, while the defence side requested the judge to extend it till November 10.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that NAB official had been interrogating him during the transit remand but he was not told that where the corruption was done. He requested the court to write his stance on court’s order sheet.

Later, the court approved the accused person’s transit remand till November 10. Previously, the court had approved the transit remand of him for seven days.