MOGADISHU:- An upsurge in insecurity and conflict has displaced about 34,000 people in Lower Shabelle region, southern Somalia over the last few months, the UN said. Citing latest figures from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)-led protection and return monitoring network, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the majority of the displaced are women and children. OCHA said threats of new displacements remain due to the ongoing military activities in some of the areas, noting that those displaced have mainly sought refuge in urban and peri-urban areas of Mogadishu, Baidoa, Galkayo and Kismayo.

“Despite the recent developments to calm the situation, the rise in displacement in Lower Shabelle has resulted in a significant increase in humanitarian needs within the region, where some areas are particularly hard-to-reach, and in Mogadishu, where most of the displaced have fled,” OCHA said in its latest report released late Monday.