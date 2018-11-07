Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said on Tuesday that 22 million children would be enrolled.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by Unique Group of Institutions to hand over one-day staff salary and donations by students for dams and Unique Talent Award Show at Alhamra Art Council on Tuesday.

Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram handed over cheques worth over Rs. 4.3 million to the Punjab governor, who also gave away prizes to the students for achieving highest positions in matriculation and intermediate examinations by the Lahore board.

Sarwar said: “Every one of us should put in sincere efforts for the solidarity of the country”. He said youths will play a pivotal role in bringing the economic revolution aimed at improving the lot of the teeming millions in the country. The governor said that private educational institutions must play effective role in improving standards of education.

He noted that Pakistan was faced with acute water shortage and the judiciary and the government has aptly launched a fund to generate money for the construction of dams in the country. “The passion of the Pakistani nation to donate funds for noble causes is unmatched in the world,” he said, adding that the current dispensation was aware of the problems facing Pakistan.

But, he said, the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would leave no stone unturned to bring the country out of the current crisis. Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof Abdul Manan Khurram, addressing on the occasion, said that Unique had been at the forefront of providing quality education to students. “Unique students have shown outstanding results in matriculation and intermediate examinations over the last 30 years. He said that qualified teachers at Unique science academy guide students to achieve top positions.

Renowned artist Usman Pirzada, senior PTI leader/singer Ibrar-ul-Haq, test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmad, PTI leader Afif Siddiqui, teachers, students and their parents attended the event.