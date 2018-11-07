Share:

LAHORE:- The round one of the Quaid-e-Azam-Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 super eight stage will stroll into action today (Wednesday) at various venues in Karachi. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman here on Tuesday, in Group I, Wapda will take on SNGPL at State Bank Ground, Karachi while Lahore Region Blues will face KRL at NBP Stadium, Karachi. In GROUP II, Peshawar Region will vie against SSGCL at Southend Club Stadium, Karachi while in another match of the Group II, Karachi Region White will play against HBL at UBL Ground, Karachi.