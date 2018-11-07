Share:

LAHORE - Principal of AMC/PGMI Prof Mohammad Tayyab urged graduates to focus on research. He praised faculty and students of AMC for achieving highest pass percentage. He demanded an increase in the capacity of the Lahore General Hospital to 2,000 beds, filling vacant slots at the faculty, establishment of a mother and child centre, two parking plazas and hostels for teachers and students of PGMI/AMC, nursing college and allied health sciences school.

He sought land for building of a nursing college. He said LGH was the only hospital where 2,000 nurses and students were performing duties. He demanded an increase in the number of seats at nursing college. He said that number of house officers should be increased to 250.