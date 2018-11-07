Share:

LAHORE (PR) - The Indus Entrepreneur (TiE) Islamabad, in partnership with the U.S Embassy commenced its 5th edition of the “Pakistan StartUp Cup 2018-19”. Pakistan Startup Cup started with a series of “Build a Business” workshops. These series of workshops will be held in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Faisalabad. Kevin McClelland from Griffinworx, was the facilitator of the first Build-A-Business workshop held at Ramada Hotel, Islamabad. The Extreme Build-A-Business Workshops are highly experiential, mentorship driven programs designed to visually facilitate entrepreneurs through the universal steps required to start and build a viable business.