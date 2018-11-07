Share:

KARACHI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi said that the party leaders and workers would not be discouraged by ‘fabricated’ cases, arrests and punishments.

Addressing the party leaders and workers on Tuesday, Rizvi said that they would not let any conspiracy successful under the garb of ‘Naya Pakistan’ and change. He alleged that some forces wanted to eradicate the TLP just for the sake of some Dollars and Euros. “We did not surrender before the oppressive forces in the past and will not do in the future,” he added.

Expressing gratitude for Karachiites, the TLP chief said that the people of the city once again expressed their Islamist ideology by holding protest against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, adding that the Karachiites have also voted for the TLP in the general elections 2018. “The people of Karachi have contributed to each and every movement run for Namoos-e-Risalat,” said Allama Rizvi.

“ Those who had besieged Karachi on May 12, 2007 during then suspended Chief Justice of Pakistan visit to the city and were involved in massacre are enjoying ministries but the TLP men who are the protector of Namoos-e-Risalat are being targeted,” Allama Rizvi said while speaking on the cases registered against the TLP workers.

Earlier, he visited the residence of the workers Shahbaz and Shahid Qadri who were killed during protest demonstration and met the bereaved family members. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the martyrs have expedited their campaign against the acquittal. Allama Rizvi also visted Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and a private hospital to inquire the healths of workers who had sustained injuries during the protest. He prayed for their speedy recovery.

Besides, Rizvi also met the Royat-e-Hilal Committee Chairman and Tanzeem-ul-Madaris President Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman at his residence and spoke and current situation.

