GUJRAT - Scholars and intellectuals from across the country lauded the novel ideas and approaches discussed by noted columnist and intellectual Sheikh Abdul Rashid at the launching ceremony of his recent publication Aloom-e-Tarjuma: Pakistani Tanazar, which was organised at National College of Business Administration & Economics (NCBAE) here in Gujrat the other day. Eminent scholar and Director-General Urdu Science Board Lahore Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Among the guests of honour were: Dr Sahabzada Ahmad Nadeem, Dr Jamil Asghar Jami, Dr Ghulam Ali, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Butt, Dr Safdar Rashid and others. Principal and Chief Executive NCBAE Anjum Gilani was in the host’s chair.

Dr Nasir Abbas highlighting the role of translation in bringing different cultures and civilizations close together by transcending the geographical boundaries. He said translation studies have established itself as a full-fledged discipline at almost all major higher education institutions across the world.

He congratulated Sheikh Rashid for his efforts in bringing to the fore various subtleties and niceties of the art by means of a poignant juxtaposition of long-established regional modalities.

Dr Ahmad Nadeem stressed the need for translators to be duly credited for their multilingualism. Dr Jamil Asghar Jami hailed the book as a valuable addition on the subject and expressed the hope that the future of the discipline of translation studies was very bright.

Dr Safdar highlighted that translation can boost progress by creating new knowledge and promoting the culture of research and development.

Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) chairperson Dr Ghulam Ali gave a brief introduction of the activities and achievements of his centre with regard to promotion of translation studies. He said that “Aloom-e-Tarjuma” by Sheikh Rashid not only endorsed the get-goings at the iconic CeLTS but also offered opportunities to explore new routes where one can meet success at a relatively shorter period of time.

Noted scholar and linguist Dr Iqbal Butt in his address focused on the inevitable role of a translator to sustain the world peace. “The significance of a translator in striking a peace deal or boosting the process of negotiations for the same cannot be called into question,” Dr Iqbal Butt added.

Anjum Gilani in his comment on Aloom-e-Tarjuma expressed the hope that Sheikh Rashid’s book would help translation studies students to discover and explore new routes which had hitherto been untrodden.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid in his address thanked all the speakers, guests and participants.

“Translation of literary works as well as scientific and technological subjects in different ages has resulted in a more refined and cultured civilization and opened new avenues of knowledge and research,” Sheikh Rashid, who is also director UoG media, stressed.

“We need to accord translators and their products their due status if we really intend to promote the art in our future generations,” Sheikh Rashid said.