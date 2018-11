Share:

LAHORE - Principal of Post-Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Mohammad Tayyab on Tuesday paid tribute to nursing student Asma Kanwal who died while looking after dengue patients in 2011. Kanwal was daughter of a blind man.

Prof Tayyab said Kanwal set an example for her colleagues by sacrificing her life on duty. He said that LGH Nursing School was upgraded to college in 2016, but its building could not be constructed due to unavailability of land.