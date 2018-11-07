Share:

SIALKOT - Two armed dacoits-cum-notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) were killed in a shootout with police occurred along the bank of Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal in Daska here on Tuesday. According to police, two armed dacoits were fleeing after looting some people, when they opened fire on the police van near village Raja Ghumaan-Daska. Some policemen were on patrol in the van when they came under fire but they survived attack unhurt.

The police claimed that both the accused were killed as the police retaliated in self defence. Police shifted the dead bodies of the accused to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police revealed that later both of the slain accused were identified as Samar Abbas and Muhammad Sadique. Police said that both the accused were the sign of terror and were notorious proclaimed offenders (POs). Police said that accused Samar Abbas and Muhammad Sadique were wanted by police in more than a dozen cases of dacoity, kidnapping, murder during dacoity and other heinous nature crime. Further investigation is underway.