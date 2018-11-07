Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan hockey team’s newly-appointed head coach Tauqeer Ahmad Dar has said uncertainty hangs over participation of national team in the World Cup to be played in India later this month owing to paucity of funds.

“At the moment, it is not yet sure that our team will be taking part in the mega event and it is the most unfortunate situation, the national game has been going through,” he said after taking over the responsibility of head coach of the team here at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Dar said that he and the PHF authorities are requesting the concerned quarters to rescue Pakistan hockey by providing funds for ensuring team’s participation in the World Cup to be played in Bhubaneshwar, India from November 28 to December 16.

“In the given circumstances, things are not conducive for hockey as players are sacrificing in a big manner and not receiving their allowances. We must appreciate their gesture. The PHF is going through the worst ever financial crunch, which has diminished hopes of its (team’s) participation in the World Cup.”

The former Olympian said Pakistan is known around the globe due to its glittering past in hockey and called for launching collective efforts for revival and development of hockey. “The PHF will also take up the issue of present hockey crisis with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani for lending support.”

He held responsible the hockey family for the over downfall of the game and said the PHF was made a ‘job centre’ rather an institution to strive for regaining lost glory. “People related to hockey love to get a job in the PHF setup and when they are out of it, they start criticising the PHF which is quite illogical because they do not say a word against the PHF while enjoying perks and privileges during the job,” he asserted.

Dar said that it was an honour for him to work with the hockey legend Hasan Sardar, who is manager of Pakistan team and playing his role to lift hockey out of gloom. He said despite adverse circumstances, the team performed to a high level by emerging as joint winners in the recently-concluded Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat but the team’s fine performance has not been acknowledged by the government. “Hockey has lost its pride and its players have not ‘high value of heroes in the society’ compared to cricket or other games,” he added.

The former Olympian said that it is irrelevant to talk about Pakistan’s low international ranking as others nations have progressed high in past two decades and even Asian teams like Malaysia, Japan and South Korea are fast coming up and in coming years, gulf nations will be a visible threat as well at Asia level. The head coach pointed out that he is bearing all the expenses of his Dar Hockey Academy to contribute in a national cause and he is also doing it to keep his family affiliation with the game.

PHF names team management for World Cup

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tuesday announced the management of the national hockey team for the World Cup Hockey Tournament to be played in Bhubaneshwar, India from November 28 to December 16.

Former hockey Olympian Tauqeer Ahmad Dar was named as head coach with former Olympian Danish Kaleem comes in as a coach. Former Pakistan captain Rehan Butt was retained as coach. Former Olympian Hasan Sardar is manager of the team. He said PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has approved the team management.