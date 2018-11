Share:

GUJRAT: The UoG has announced new dates for the cancelled papers of BA/BSc/BCom supplementary examinations. According to a press release issued by UoG controller examinations, BA/BSc papers in the subjects of Chemistry and Economics will be held on Nov 27, 2018, Botany, Maths (course B) and Education on Nov 28, 2018; Computer Sciences, Health & Physical Education, Journalism and Zoology on Nov. 29, 2018; while Physics and Botany papers will be held on Nov. 30, 2018.–Staff Reporter