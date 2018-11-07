Share:

ISLAMABAD - Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has resumed its procurement process in order to ensure smooth supply of quality daily consumed items for the masses through its countrywide network. In order to ensure smooth functioning of the corporation and pull it out of losses, the corporation also convened the meeting of the executive board of the USC to chalk out a comprehensive plan for smooth functioning of the corporation, USC Managing Director Wajid Ali Khan said. Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said resumption of the procurement by the corporation would facilitate the middle and lower income people as they would be able to purchase daily consumed commodities on subsidized rates. He said it was decided in the meeting that there would be no compromise on the quality and quantity of the commodities which, he said would also restore the confidence of consumers and enhance the sales of its country wide outlets.

He said Ministry of Industries and Production had assured its full support for the revival of the corporation and turn it to a profit oriented entity which would also safeguard the livelihood of the its thousands of employees.

He said the different ways and means were discussed in the meeting to enhance the quality and standard of all the items to enhance sales including pulses, rice, sugar and all other spices, adding that international best practices would be followed to maintain the transparency.

Wajid Ali Khan said the administration was determined to maintain its strict vigilance in all the departments including supply, sales and procurements, adding that special monitoring teams would be formed to observe the smooth functioning of USC outlets.

He said new initiatives would also be introduced to enhance the sales and curtail the losses by including more items in the sales list as well as opening new stores.