LAHORE - Pepsi Cola beat Zephyr Textile Mills on the last ball to win the thrilling match and also topped their group in the Pepsi CPL Twenty20 Cup 2018. Batting first, Pepsi posted 144-9 on the board in the allotted overs. Hassan Raza struck 30, Usman Asif 28 and Masood Anwar 23. For Zephyr, Shahzad Ahmad grabbed 4 wickets. In reply, Zephyr fell short of 1 just run. Zegham Hussain thwarted 53 runs. Ammar Zaeem bagged 3 wickets and Khubaib got two for Pepsi. Usman Asif was named man of the match. In other matches of the day, Netsol defeated Ufone by 33 runs, Atlas Copco outclassed Gourmet Foods by 6 wickets while Allied Bank thrashed Abacus by 9 wickets.