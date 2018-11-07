Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Water Commission (SWC) on Tuesday issued notices to Managing Director of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Managing Director SITE and Secretary Industries Sindh to appear in the proceedings over alleged illegal water connections.

The commission — headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim issued the notices on the application of Syed Abdul Rasheed a MPA from Lyari that industrial consumers have taken illegal water connections from K-III and SBL - water lines.

Rasheed told the commission that commercial consumers in connivance with local KWSB staff have intentionally punctured these lines and stealing water from the allocated quota of Lyari, thus creating water woes in the neighborhood.

He stated that water pressure has been observed normal in these lines during –festive holidays - Eids, Youme Ashura and Christmas. Commercial consumes usually keep their operations closed But during the working days water remains a scarce commodity in Lyari and its adjoining areas, Rasheed stated.

Commission ordered to issue the notice to MD KW&SB, MD SITE and Secretary Industries Sindh on the plea of MPA Abdul Rasheed to remove illegal connections taken by industrial/commercial consumers.

During the hearing, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board told the commission that Chinese contractor for collection of garbage in the city

and board agreed that Command and Control System will be made functional within 15 days.

It will resolve many of the issues between the parties and will improve the administrative shortcomings on the part of the contractor. MD told the commission and stated that the dust bins and containers which need to be washed and painted shall be attended within three weeks from today and a compliance report shall be submitted by the contractor through his counsel.

Commission also ordered that six inches line which provides the supply to the residents of 5/C,2 North Karachi needs to be expanded or enhanced so that 600 families which are presently deprived of the water can get water.

The connections shall be given front ibis line to everyone as per their entitlement, commission ruled and made it clear that this would not mean that it would deprive those who are already getting water from this line.

The Water Board shall ensure transparent distribution of water amongst residents of the area, commission stated and directed MD Water Board to ensure personally that the families within the area get water as per routine.