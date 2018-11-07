Share:

WAZIRABAD - Four young men gang-raped a women,35, after luring her to a house on the pretext of providing job for her son, in village Dhaunkal, some 5km from here.

According to police and the affected family, the woman (PB), wife of Nasir of Chak Jhumra (Faisalabad) had been residing with her widow sister in Gujranwala after developing differences with her husband for the past six months.

Some 20 days ago, she along with her sister went to King Fish Restaurant in Wazirabad for some refreshment where she met with Nasim Khan, an attendant at the restaurant and requested for job for his son. Upon which the attendant shared his cellphone number with her and asked her to remain in touch with him.

Yesterday (Monday), Nasim rang the woman and informed that he had arranged a job for her son. She along with her widow sister and son came to Wazirabad and Nasim took them to his residence in nearby village Dhaunkal and got stayed them in a room. Later, he took the woman's sister and son for a meeting with his wife in other room and locked the room where (PB) was sitting and awaiting.

After sometime Naseem along with other friends including Fahim Jawinda and Usma Tariq Sheikh, resident of Dhaunkal; Amanat Ali, son of Islamuddin, resident Faiz Colony, Tehsil Sadiqabad and Imran Safdar, son of Safdar Ali, resident Ahmadpur Lama, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan entered the room. They overpowered the woman and gang-raped, threatening her with dire consequences if she let anybody know about the incident.

Later, the victim woman submitted a written complaint to the Wazirabad Saddr Police. Police, taking swift action, arrested three accused namely Naseem, Usama and Amanat while Faheem is still at large. The police registered case No 327/18, under section 376ii. Further investigation is underway.