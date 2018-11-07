Share:

SADIQABAD - A four-year-old girl died after allegedly being administered wrong injection by a quack at Ahmedpur Lamma here the other day.

Father of the deceased girl, a resident of suburban village Basti Almani, told the media that his daughter Safina Bibi, 4, suffered illness and he took her to a hospital in Ahmedpur Lamma. “At the hospital, Tariq Saeed examined my daughter and administered an injection to her,” he said, alleging that his daughter died due to wrong injection by the quack. Ahmedpur Lamma police registered a case against the doctor after protest by the girl’s relatives.

On the other hand, Tariq Saeed said that he was a qualified dispenser. He claimed: “The girl’s parents had come to me with an injection. They had requested me to administer it to their daughter, but I refused to do so and demanded doctor’s prescription from them. They failed to produce any prescription by the doctor; I also refused to administer injection to the girl.

But after their repeated requests, I did administer injection to the girl, but she was stable when her parents had taken her home from the hospital.”