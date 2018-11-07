Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday urged medical graduates to continue hard work in professional life.

Addressing a joint convocation of Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) and Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Yasmin expressed satisfaction with the worldwide recognition of degrees issued by Pakistani institutions.

This was the first convocation of AMC and seventh such event of the PGMI. As many as 328 graduates were awarded degrees and 98 medals of honour for distinction in various subjects.

The minister awarded gold medal to best graduate Dr Sana Rehman who secured 16 medals for distinction in different subjects.

“There is room for improvement. Do not expect reward in this world. Serve patients and the Almighty will reward you in the world hereafter,” the minister said.

She urged doctors to change their attitude towards patients and their attendants. “Last month, 5,800 complaints were received on Health Department’s helpline. Out of these, 75 percent were relating to attitude of doctors and nurses. It means patients have fewer complaints about health facilities,” she said.

Dr Yasmin pointed out in civilized societies doctors switch their cell phone off during duty hours. “We need to develop such a culture in our country too,” she said. She also noted that increasing population was a big challenge. “Family planning is our focus in new health policy,” she pledged. She said that improvement in service delivery at all levels was vital for achieving health targets. “Lahore alone is not Pakistan.

We have to concentrate on all districts alike,” she said. She said she would consider the demand for an increase of 50 seats at AMC next year.