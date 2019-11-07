Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - As many as 40 dead bodies of the Tezgam Express train fire tragedy were handed over to the heirs here in Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday. According to hospital administration, two days back the Punjab Forensic Science Agency team was returned Lahore after completing DNA samples from the heirs of 57 deceased. Talking to The Nation Principal Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) Prof Dr Zafar Hussain Tanveer said that team of Punjab Forensic Science Agency Lahore, took a total of 63 samples of 59 unidentified dead bodies. He said that today report of DNA tests of 40 dead bodies was received at SZMCH and with the coordination of district administration, all the coffins of bodies were handed over to the heirs in the light of DNA reports. He further said that out of 40 deceased 26 were of Mirpur Khas,4 of Karachi,3 of Umer Kot,3 of Shikarpur,2 of Sanghar,1 of Tando Allah Yar and 1 of Lodhran.