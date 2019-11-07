Share:

ATTOCK - More than 70 Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) of the Education Department Attock have been on pen-down strike for the last one week, demanding payment of their monthly inspection allowance which has not been paid to them for the last five months.

The AEOs threatened to start protest if their just demands are not accepted. President AEOs Association Khurram Shahzad while talking to newsmen said that last month in this context they brought the issue into the knowledge of all officers including CEO Education Authority. He said the CEO Education promised that their inspection allowance would be paid to them but despite lapse of a month they have not been paid the allowance as per promise of the CEO. He said that all AEOs have been performing their duty religiously but because of non payment of the inspection allowance, they are facing financial problems and were unable to go to field area.

He threatened that if their just demand is not fulfilled, all the AEOs would be constrained to take to roads and launch a mass protest.

CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan when contacted said that the bills for payment of inspection allowance to AEOs have been sent to District Accounts Office and soon inspection allowance along with arrears will be paid to them. To a question, the CEO termed that the pen-down strike of AEOs illegal and unwarranted.