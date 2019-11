Share:

LAHORE - An official contract signing ceremony between Itel Pakistan and Airlink Communications Ltd was held at a local hotel. The contract was signed by CEO of Itel Pakistan, Zeeshan Yousuf and CEO Airlink Communications Ltd., Muzaffar H. Paracha. Itel is a global mobile phone brand which is famous in different regions of the world. Itel has 3 manufacturing centres in Africa & South Asia.