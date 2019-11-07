Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council has finalised arrangements for the Second Alhamra National Exhibition.

Alhamra is frequently providing young artists opportunities to show their painting skills, said Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan at a meeting, which reviewed preparations for the exhibition.

According to the criteria, artists above 25 are eligible to participate in the exhibition, which will consist of paintings, sculpture, installations and video art. Artists from across the country can submit their artworks by November 10 to attend the second Alhamra National Exhibition. So far, 50 artists from across Pakistan have submitted their artworks to participate in the exhibition. LAC will publish a catalogue of submitted artworks, which will be given to artists at the inauguration.

Khan said the Lahore Arts Council promotes art and culture from all over Pakistan and the upcoming exhibition is part of this policy. Through this exhibition people can see the work of masters and young artists at one place, he said. He said the artist not only identifies different issues in the society, he also creates social reforms. Arts and Culture Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said the exhibition will bring together the works of renowned artists from across the country and provide an opportunity to new artists to benefit from the experience of masters.