LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the launch of motorbike ambulance service in all the districts of the province. This decision was made at the 20th meeting of Punjab Emergency Council while procurement of new ambulances was approved.

Principle approval of granting special stipends to rescuers during training at Emergency Services Academy, was also given. Appointment of Dr Rizwan Naseer as DG Punjab Emergency Services Academy was approved and till the appointment of the new DG, an additional charge will remain with Dr Rizwan.

The meeting reviewed proposals of providing financial aid and insurance of rescuers. Approving financial aid to the rescuers, the matter was linked with the consent of finance and regulations departments. A special committee constituted under Law Minister Raja Basharat will submit recommendations in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said the implementation of safety code in the construction of high-rises should be ensured, SOPs should be devised and the purchase of ambulances and other equipment be done at the earliest. The meeting reviewed starting community safety programme for students on the pattern of NCC and it was also decided to hold the meeting of Punjab Emergency Council every month.

Rs3.30b being spent to maintain jails

Also, CM Buzdar presided over 27th meeting of Punjab Safe Cities Authority at his office in which decision was made to launch Punjab Safe City Project in Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa.

These projects would be launched under the annual development programme, instead of public-private partnership mode.

The meeting decided to link Lahore Ring Road with the project for the installation of CCTV cameras while it okayed release of funds for dealing with operational matters, business model for revenue generation and other such issues.

The CM reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure public safety, saying: “The government will make Punjab a safe province with the help of latest technology.”

COO of Punjab Safe Cities Authority informed the meeting that PC-I is approved and the prequalification process has been started for the launch of safe cities project in DG Khan and Taunsa. Meanwhile, the scope of Lahore Safe City Project has been expanded to Shahdara Chowk and latest cameras have been installed at Thokar Niaz Baig while cameras’ installation is in process at other entry & exit points of the provincial metropolis. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Sumera Ahmed MPA, IG Police, Chairman P&D, ACS (Home), provincial secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Also, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved giving DGK Division the status of a separate region of prisons department. “Around 3.30 billion rupees were being spent on jail maintenance,” he said.

The chief minister visited different jails during his field visits and announced introducing reforms.

Five regions of prisons department are functional in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Multan.

An amount of Rs600 million will be spent on repair and maintenance of various jails while new jails were being constructed in Rawalpindi, Khushab, Chakwal, Chiniot and Nankana Sahib with an amount of Rs500 million.

The district Jail has been constructed in Lodhran while high-security prisons project has been completed in Mianwali with an amount of Rs900 million crores. Along-with it, water-filtration plants have been constructed in 34 jails besides construction of watch-towers for effective monitoring of different jails.