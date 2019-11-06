Share:

AMMAN - A lone attacker on Wednesday stabbed eight people, including four foreign tourists and their tour guide, at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan, security officials said. The incident in Jerash, one of the country’s most visited destinations, threatened to cast a shadow over the country’s vital tourism industry. The wounded included three Mexican tourists and a Swiss woman, according to a spokesman for Jordan’s Public Security office. Along with the tour guide, three other Jordanians, including two security officers and a bus driver, were also hurt before the attacker was subdued and arrested. The office said two people, a Mexican woman and a Jordanian security officer, were in serious condition and airlifted to the capital, Amman, by helicopter. Jerash is roughly 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the capital. Mexican and Swiss authorities did not immediately say anything about the attack in Jordan. Amateur video showed a bloody scene next to the Jerash archaeological site, an ancient city whose ruins include a Roman amphitheater and a columned road. In one video, a woman can be heard screaming in Spanish. “It’s a dagger, it’s a dagger, there is a knife.

Please, help him now!” One woman is seen lying on the ground, with much blood around her, as someone presses a towel to her back. Another man sits nearby with an apparent leg wound.