ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the so-called Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had become a ‘hostage march’ as its participants were being treated like hostages who were left at the mercy of the freezing weather whereas the leaders were enjoying cozy bedrooms.

Talking to media persons here, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the feeling for the poor workers of the sit-in and as he had to issue directives to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to take steps for facilitation of the protesters, who were being used for personal political gains by the JUI-F leadership.

She said last night Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that government had given indication that it was ready to accept all their demands except resignation of the prime minister which was totally incorrect and misleading.

She said not a single demand of the Rehbar Committee was worthy enough to be given serious consideration as in every meeting they put forwards new demands completely irrelevant to the demands of previous meeting.

She said there was need to get rid of this situation through a way out under constitution and law of the land and this city could not be made hostage to the whims of a single person.

Dr Firdous condemned Fazl for claiming that the sit-in was instrumental in foiling the government plan to hoist Israeli flag in Islamabad.

She said this narrative of a religious scholar was highly provocative and effort to mislead the people of Pakistan.

She said prime minister’s stance about Israel was very clear as he had openly stated that Israel had been illegally occupying Palestine land and without resolution of Palestine issue peace in the region was not possible.

On the issue of Namoos-e-Risalt, she said Fazl was part of the previous government when effort was afoot to make amendments in blasphemy law and the protest demonstrations were taken out by the masses but he opted to remain silent due to political considerations.

He neither condemned the effort to change the blasphemy law, nor held a sit-in or parted ways from the then ruling party.

She said his acts were manifestation of the fact that he was interested in power, not in resolution of problems of the masses.

She said the prime minister was aware about the problems of the masses and fully committed to provide them their rights.

Criticising the statement of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said he even did not know that for the establishment of medical board, the accused had to file an application in NAB court, and the government had nothing to do with this issue.