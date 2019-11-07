Share:

KARACHI - Bahria Town Karachi’s Bahria Adventure Land has garnered humongous popularity ever since it’s opening last weekend. Recently, its Winter Festival 2019, which offers 50 percent discount on prices, received great response from public.

As many as 40 Bait-ul-Maal children visited Bahria Adventure Land on first day of the festival. “We have never been to a park of this scale, we truly enjoyed coming here,” commented the clearly elated children. Kids enjoyed the thrilling rides, drum band performances, mascots, life size cartoon characters and fountains. At the end of the evening, children were treated with lavish dinner at McDonald’s.

Besides international food chains like McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King, and Aqua Bar, Bahria Adventure Land is the home to twenty-five plus thrilling rides, water attractions and amazing Dino Land which takes one back in time.