TOBA TEK SINGH - A beggar woman belonged to Jhang, identified as Snober Bibi, was critically injured when a man attempted to rape her. The incident took place in Gojra when teh beggar woman jumped off the rooftop of a house, situate in Millat Town to avert rape. The police informed that beggar woman was taken by the accused identified as: Amjad to his rented house on some pretext. He tried to rape the woman over which she ran up stairs and jumped off the rooftop to avoid the assault. She was rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital from where the doctors referred her to Faisalabad Allied Hospital in critical condition. The police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

Two working stills were unearthed a collective quantity of 70 litres of liquor was recovered. The police, on a tip-off, raided Boota Kot where in a house of Inayat, son of Ghulam Muhammad and Bilal were distilling liquor. Inayat was arrested but Bilal escaped the scene. About 40 litres of liquor was recovered. In another raid the police raided a house in village Roorri and arrested Muhammad Saleem while brewing liquor. 30 litre liquor was recovered.