LAHORE - The Hameed Nizami Press Institute (HNPI) held a seminar on the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Saeedul Hasan Shah was the chief guest while noted religious leaders including Dr Raghib Naeemi, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar and Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer turned up at event. HNPI Director Saifullah Sipra conducted the proceedings.

The speakers lamented that character and conduct of Muslim society was quite different from Islamic teaching.

They also attributed all the problems facing the Muslim societies today to Muslims’ indifference to the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Pir Saeedul Hasan said that Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had devised guiding principles covering all spheres of life. He said the way the Holy Prophet managed the affairs of the State of Madina had no parallel in history. “Today, we are desirous of replicating this model in Pakistan”, he added.

Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari said that all fundamental rights of an individual were protected in the State of Madina. “It was in fact a social welfare state which recognized peoples’ right to get justice”, he observed.

Dr Raghib Naeemi said that teachings of the Holy Prophet were not confined to Muslims only. They were meant for all human beings living anywhere in the world, he said, adding that only those societies made progress in life that followed the golden principles set by the Holy Prophet.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said: “Solution to all problems facing the Muslim Ummah lies in transforming the Muslim societies in accordance with the Sunnah of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him)”. He also stressed the need for forging unity among the Muslims.

Allama Mohammad Akbar in his speech noted an obvious contradiction in the character of Muslims and the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). “We cannot become good Muslims unless we lead our lives in the light of Quran and Sunnah”, he said. Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said that Seerat-e-Tayyaba was a beacon of light for all the human beings. The principles devised by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) cover all practical aspects of our lives”. He added.

Director HNPI Saifullah Sipra in his introductory remarks said that Muslim Ummah was facing multiple problems in the present day world. “The solution of these problems lies in implementing the golden principles set by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)”, he said.