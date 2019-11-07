Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) Wednesday decreased the interest rate on the investment bonds due to current market situation. The CDNS interest rates were decreased due to lower rates of Pakistan Investment Board (PIB), senior official of CDNS told APP here. “The CDNS interest rates are linked with the policy of PIB set by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)”, said a senior official of CDNS said. Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has decided to change and lower the rates of different certificates, he said. Replying to a question ,he said that the new rate for Defense Savings Certificate has been decreased from 13.01 percent to 10.68 while the rate of Special Saving Certificate from 12.90 to 11.13, Regular Income Certificate from 12.96 to 10.92 percent. Likewise, the rates of Savings Accounts have been decreased from 10.25 to 8.20 percent while the rates of Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners’ Benefit Account were decreased from 14.76 to 12.48 percent. He informed that the government had also decided to keep the short-term (3months), medium-term (6 months) and long-term (12months) certificates rates unchanged. Short-term certificates rates have been retained at percent to 12.08 percent, medium-term at 12.18, while the rate of long-term certificate has been same at 12.28 percent.